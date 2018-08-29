class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332111 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Hemingford man gets prison for fatally shooting dog

BY Ryan Murphy | August 29, 2018
A 30-year-old Hemingford man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a January altercation where he shot and killed his girlfriend’s dog.

Box Butte County District Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced Adam Swanson this week after pleading no contest to a charge of Animal Neglect Resulting in Death. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a weapons charge.

Swanson was arrested back in January after intentionally shooting the dog in its kennel. Deputies say Swanson was intoxicated, had gotten into an argument at their home northeast of Hemingford, and then took the gun and shot the dog.

As terms of his sentencing, Swanson cannot own, possess or reside with an animal for a term of 15 years, and will serve nine months of post supervised release when he gets out of prison.

