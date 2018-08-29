Hemingford man gets prison for fatally shooting dog

A 30-year-old Hemingford man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a January altercation where he shot and killed his girlfriend’s dog.

Box Butte County District Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced Adam Swanson this week after pleading no contest to a charge of Animal Neglect Resulting in Death. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a weapons charge.

Swanson was arrested back in January after intentionally shooting the dog in its kennel. Deputies say Swanson was intoxicated, had gotten into an argument at their home northeast of Hemingford, and then took the gun and shot the dog.

As terms of his sentencing, Swanson cannot own, possess or reside with an animal for a term of 15 years, and will serve nine months of post supervised release when he gets out of prison.