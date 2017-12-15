Hemingford Schools announces new Superintendent

Hemingford Public Schools has announced that Charles Isom has accepted the position as District 10 Superintendent of Schools, beginning in July, 2018.

Mr. Isom has served as the Superintendent of Schools in Superior, NE for the past nine years. He served as Superintendent of the Wauneta-Palisade Schools for six years prior to that. Mr Isom grew up in Western Nebraska, graduating from Banner County High School before earning Undergraduate and Graduate Degrees from The University of Nebraska at Kearney.