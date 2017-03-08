Hemingford student takes 2nd in Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest

A Hemingford student has taken second place in the statewide 2017 Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.

Eight-year-old Sienna Boerkircher, a Home BACE home-school student and her poster “Danger Signs” was honored during a ceremony with Lt. Governor Mike Foley at a proclamation signing for Severe Weather Awareness week today at the State Capitol.

Her poster depicts an angry sky with a tornado and what to watch for, dark sky, large hail, large dark low-lying clouds and a low roar.

Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 27-31, and is observed to increase awareness of, and response to, severe weather hazards. A statewide tornado drill is scheduled as part of the week’s activities at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 29.

“We hope Nebraskans will take time during our annual Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for the severe weather we face in Nebraska during the spring and summer months,” said Bryan Tuma, NEMA assistant director. “Making a safety plan and reviewing proper safety precautions is a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms.”

Severe weather can result in tragic losses that preparation and planning can prevent. Through the poster contest, fourth graders from across the state encourage Nebraskans to follow weather safety precautions.