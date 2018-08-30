Herberger’s closes its doors at Monument Mall in Scottsbluff

It was the end of an era Wednesday, and after serving the region for years, one of Monument Mall’s flagship stores closed its doors for good.

Herberger’s last day in business was Wednesday; and all that remained in its waning hours were a handful of clothes and accessories on racks, lots of store displays and furniture, and a eclectic collection of odds and ends. More than a dozen employees lost their jobs as a result of the closure- including some with more than a decade or more of service there.

Back in April, Herberger’s parent company Bon-Ton announced it would be closing all of its 250 stores in 23 states-. including the Scottsbluff Herberger’s. Over the course of the last four months the store began liquidating its entire inventory.

Earlier this year, Bon-Ton CEO Bill Tracy said they were grateful for their associates and their millions of customers who they had the pleasure of serving for generations.

No word of what business- if any- will go into the massive retail space at Monument Mall that Herberger’s occupied during its long tenure in Scottsbluff.