Hereford Crossroads Reception Planned for October 21, 2017

Taylor, NE—The third Hereford Crossroads Reception will be held at the Loup County Events Center in Taylor, NE, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The reception opens 3:00 to 9:00 pm; white face, the reception will feature prominent area Hereford breeders and organizations. Attendees will learn about the continued effort to establish a Nebraska Hereford Museum in the Nebraska Sandhills.

“This year’s Hereford Crossroads celebration is one of only a very few events that have been designated an official Nebraska sesquicentennial celebration,” said Hereford Crossroads committee member Linda Teahon. “This is because it has a focus on agricultural history.”

New members will be inducted into the Nebraska Hereford Hall of Fame at the reception. (The current list includes Charlie Warner, Sam McKelvie, Wilbur Drybread and John Cooksley.) Other tentative plans include a showing of the art of Bud Snidow and Tom Phillips, a lunch and tour at Bootleg Brewers, displays of Hereford breeder memorabilia, a cash bar and door prizes.

The registration fee is $25 per person or $40 per couple and may be sent to Dixie Hoffman, PO Box 192, Thedford, NE, 69166, made out to Hereford Crossroads.

Please RSVP to Linda Teahon at superioraster16@hotmail.com or (308) 430-0786 by Oct. 12. If emailing, please include “Hereford Crossroads” in the subject line. Also contact Teahon if you wish to donate a door prize for the event.

Attendees also are encouraged to visit the Sandhills Heritage Museum in Dunning to see its exhibit on Hereford ancestry. Teahon can help arrange a visit.

Lodging is available nearby, as are the Burwell and Ord airports.