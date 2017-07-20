Heroin, methamphetamine seized from Bridgeport home; Four arrested in case

Four men have been arrested and a variety of drugs have been seized following a busy Monday afternoon for the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Monday afternoon, officers from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and WING Drug Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Highway 385 north of Bridgeport. The driver- 23-year-old Dakota Able- was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Hashish.

During their investigation, officers learned that Jesse Bustos- who had a felony warrant out of Box Butte County- was at Able’s residence in Bridgeport.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., officers from WING, Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol executed an arrest warrant at Able’s home. Bustos’s warrant stemmed from charges in Box Butte County for failure to appear on charges of: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also in the home at the time were 20-year-old Colton Williamson and 31-year-old Alfredo Dominguez. A subsequent search warrant was obtained, and methamphetamine and heroin were found in the home. and they were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Heroin.

Bustos may also be facing the same charges as Williamson and Dominguez. As of Tuesday afternoon formal charges have yet to be filed against the men.