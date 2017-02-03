High Court rejects Scottsbluff man’s appeal of drug conviction, dismisses DUS charge

A 39 year old Scottsbluff man sentenced to a hard ten years in prison on a methamphetamine possession conviction had a lesser charge of driving under suspension thrown out Friday by the Nebraska Supreme Court. But his appeal on the drug conviction was denied.

Court documents indicate Scottsbluff Police stopped a vehicle driven by Eric Rocha, Sr. January 17th, 2015 after a citizen reported suspicious activity and when he acted nervous they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Rocha questioned a search of his vehicle and the interview technique used by Police to tie him to the drugs. But the High Court rejected his claims although they did dismiss the DUS conviction, which carried a 90 day jail sentence, due to insufficient evidence.

Rocha received a 10 to 15 year prison sentence from Judge Randy Lippstreu in December, 2015. But because he was found to be an habitual criminal due to 38 previous convictions, including a child sexual assault conviction, Rocha is serving the minimum ten years without the possibility of early release or good time.