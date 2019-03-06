High heating demand due to bitter cold leads to local wood pellet fuel shortage

The bitterly cold weather we’ve had recently has led to a local shortage of wood pellets for those using pellet stoves to heat their homes or businesses this winter.

KNEB News made a check of Scottsbluff retailers that carry the product, finding that all are currently out of stock due to high demand.

Mark Harris with A&L in Scottsbluff says a shipment received three weeks ago is gone, and he tells us he’s been staying in constant contact with his wholesaler. “Our supplier is out of Spearfish (S.D.), and the last couple of times we’ve talked with them over the past two weeks, they’re loading them as they make them. So, they don’t have anything in stock,” says Harris.

Harris says the last time he saw a similar situation was about 15 years ago, again during an extended period of extremely cold weather.

During our check with stores, A&L, Menards, and Bomgaars staff all expressed hope they would see more of the heating fuel product by mid-next week, while others did not have a date when they might receive more stock.