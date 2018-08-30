High Labor Day gas prices to lower after holiday

Motorists will see the highest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2014 but there is a silver lining.

Patrick DeHaan with gasbuddy.com says even with the higher prices this summer they are not significantly higher than last year and quite a bit lower than ten years ago.

DeHaan said, ” I suppose things are not too bad when you compare it to prices earlier this decade . 2011-2014 saw prices well over three dollars this weekend. Overall, today’s average prices across Nebraska is $2.73, still not above the $3 per gallon mark, which we avoided this summer. ”

DeHaan says with demand for gas diminishing as the summer travel seasons ends and the change to cheaper winter fuels, motorists will soon see the traditional fall in prices during the autumn months. Dehaan says that will be the case as long as there are no major hurricanes down south or any geo-political events.