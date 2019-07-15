High river level to force a change to this years United Way Duck Dash

Higher than normal water levels in the North Platte River are forcing a change in the United Way of Western Nebraska’s Rubber Duck Dash this weekend.

UW Special Events Coordinator Krista Sarchet says out of safety concerns for volunteers and staff, the ducks will be dashing out of a cement mixer Saturday instead of coursing down the river. It’s not the first time high water levels have lead to an alternative selection method, as the ducks were pick at random out of large piles in 2010 at the Trails West YMCA Camp, and again in 2011 at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

A truck donated by Simon Contractors will be mixing up the flock and releasing them down the shoot, with the first 30 into a trap becoming the winners in a fun alternative to keep everyone safe.

United Way will again have free games and activities, including Bounce Houses, for children beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Trails West YMCA Camp in Scottsbluff. At 10:30 a.m. the ducks will dash, and winners will be announced immediately following the race.

Ducks can be purchased at Team Auto Center, First State Bank or RWMC gift shop. Each duck costs $10, but there are also package options. A Quacky Trio for $25 includes 3 ducks in the race and a quack sack full of 36 coupons and a souvenir duck. A Quacky Combo is $60 which includes 7 ducks in the race and a quack sack.

The grand prize is a 2019 Toyota RAV4 donated by Team Auto Center, and second place is a Honda side-by-side donated by Sandberg Honda followed by 28 other prizes.

If you are interested in volunteering or need more information, please contact the United Way office at 635-2522.