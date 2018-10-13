High School Bands compete in Old West competition

An array of music from “Slow Ride” to “Harry Potter’s” theme song were performed by high school and senior high school bands, as they marched through downtown Scottsbluff.

The 36th annual Old West Band and Field Competition hosted bands from Alliance to Holdrege in both the parade and field competitions.

Not all the bands were in both competitions, the Minatare High School Band, which was made of up seventh through 12th graders performed only in the parade.

“Since the beginning of school we’ve been working on the song (‘Slow Ride’),” said Stacey Sailors, MHS band instructor. “We’ve had outside rehearsals working on the song and marching fundamentals.”

Sailors said the students always look forward to performing for the crowd, and they’re not the only ones.

“We love coming to Old West every year,” said Ogallala High School Band Instructor Mike Schlake. “It’s one of our favorite contests and we’re absolutely ready.”

The parade not only included bands, but many of them also had color guards, and drumlines.

“We conduct the band,” said Samantha Byrd, OHS drum major, of her role in the band. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, so it makes it all worth it.”