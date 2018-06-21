High speed pursuit in Eastern Wyoming ends safetly

A midday pursuit in Platte County, Wyoming kept troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol busy on Thursday afternoon.

A trooper clocked a Hyundai going 103 in an 80 mile per hour zone near Glendo. When the trooper stopped the vehicle, the driver gave the trooper her driver’s license before speeding off and leading the trooper on a 47 mile pursuit.

During the pursuit, speeds reached well over 100 m.p.h. on several occasions. A trooper ahead of the pursuit was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, and the vehicle then pulled over and all three individuals within the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 27-year-old Brittany Chriss of Elbert, Colorado. 38-year-old passengers Johnny Rineheart of Denver and Amy Dwyer of Aurora were also arrested.

All three suspects are facing several criminal charges and are currently being booked into the Platte County Detention Facility. The case is currently under investigation by WHP Troopers.