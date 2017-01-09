High Speed Pursuit Suspect Arrested in Denver

The man who led Scotts Bluff County authorities on a high speed pursuit through the Twin Cities last month has been arrested by Denver Police.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says 21-year-old Juan Naranjo was arrested by the Denver Police Department early Monday morning.

Overman says at this time, they do not have any further details regarding the arrest or charges, except for Scotts Bluff County warrants.

A white Cadillac that Naranjo was driving during the December 15th pursuit was recovered in the Bellevue addition of Gering but he was able to elude authorities.

Law enforcement said Naranjo was considered armed and dangerous, emphasizing he is a suspect in multiple thefts of motor vehicles and from motor vehicles in Nebraska and Colorado. Authorities believe that he has been involved in four pursuits with various law enforcement agencies in both states. He is also a suspect in the theft of multiple firearms.