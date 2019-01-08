High winds cause problems for firefighters, Morrill power outage Monday

Strong gusty winds caused a variety of issues here in the Panhandle Monday, but tip-overs of high profile vehicles apparently wasn’t one of them.

Firefighters with Scottsbluff Rural Fire were called to a grass and debris fire northwest of Scottsbluff shortly before 2:00 p.m. when a controlled burn was blown out of control along County Road E just east of County Road 25.

Fire Captain Paul Reisig tells KNEB News mutual aid was called in from Minatare-Melbeta Fire to help protect structures, but the wind did cause spot fires from embers that required extra effort. “An area farmer came with his tractor and disc, and it was starting to spread to a field to the east and he was able to assist us by discing. We were able to hold it at County Road E before it could get away,” says Reisig. “We stopped it from going into any of the old buildings it could have entered.”

No injuries were reported, and damage was minimal.

Meanwhile, the Village of Morrill experienced power outages as lines and some power poles were laid down along County Road 8 by gusty winds around 5:00 p.m.

Power was starting to be restored about four hours later as crews had to reset some poles as part of the repair process.

An check with the Nebraska State Patrol and Scotts Bluff County Communications indicated there were no reported incidents of vehicles being blown over by Monday’s high wind event.