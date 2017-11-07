Highway 26 rollover just one of many Tuesday morning accidents

Authorities are encouraging motorists to drive with caution with snowy, icy roads across the region.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 26 east of Scottsbluff.

The female driver was eastbound in a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup, lost control, and rolled the truck near the train tracks.

Deputy Travis Petersen say she sustained minor injuries, but was transported to Regional West to get checked out.

He says this accident serves as a reminder for people to slow down, drive with caution, and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

The woman’s name will be released later this morning.

Scanner traffic indicated multiple accidents throughout the Valley Tuesday morning.