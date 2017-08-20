class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254459 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Highway Construction to Begin on US-30 in Deuel County

BY NDOT Release | August 20, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Highway Construction to Begin on US-30 in Deuel County

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin August 23 on
US-30, from Reference Post 87.39 to Reference Post 108.07, east of Chappell to the Deuel County line.

Cozad based Paulsen, Inc.  has the $1.5 million contract, which will include milling and asphalt surfacing. Lane closures will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle during daytime hours.

All lanes will be open overnight. The anticipated completion date is October, 2017. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction work zones.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments