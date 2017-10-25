Highway deaths in Wyoming increase after 2-year decline

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say alcohol-related

wrecks and motorists not using seat belts are playing a role in the rising number of highway fatalities this year.

Highway deaths have been declining for the past two years, but 113 people have died so far this year compared to 97 last year and 121 the year before.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle McKay says that “alcohol and lack of seat belts contribute significantly to the overall fatal accidents rate.”

McKay says 30 out of 88 crashes that involved alcohol resulted in deaths this year, and there have been 21 deaths where both alcohol and lacking seat belts were contributing factors.