Hike with Hounds set at Lake Minatare

BY Dave Strang | August 13, 2018
The public is invited to celebrate National Dog Day by bringing their four-legged friends for a community hike at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area.

Hike with Hounds will be Saturday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m. beginning at the lighthouse. Along with a stroll along the lake, the event will cover a variety of tips and topics for people to safely hike with their four-legged friends in various parks and wildlands.

All socialized dogs are welcome as long as they are on a six-foot leash. Participants are encouraged to bring hiking shoes, water and sunscreen.

The event is free but a Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for vehicles. It may be purchased at outdoornebraska.org or at the Lake Minatare office.

