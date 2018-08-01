Hikes in state highway speed limits being completed by NDOT

Motorists will be seeing hikes in the speed limits on state highways as Department of Transportation crews complete putting up signs on the roads affected.

The Department of Transportation will set the limits under a bill passed by the Legislature in this past session. But the recommendations in the bill include….

. Completed rural 4-lane expressway corridors along N-71 (Heartland Expressway between Kimball and Scottsbluff) and US-26 will be increased from 65 mph to 70.

· Rural 2-lane highways that are currently 65 mph will remain at 65 mph. (examples included segments of US-26 and US-20)

· Rural 2-lane highways that are currently posted at 60mph will be reviewed by NDOT’s Traffic Engineering Division to determine if the roadway suitable for a higher speed limits. (an example is N-71 north of Scottsbluff)

· Until a speed limit sign is changed, the posted speed limit is the enforced speed limit.

NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis (shnee-whyz) said earlier this year there were too many inconsistencies in speed limits on the rural highways and that was the reason the bill was introduced. Schneweis says the changes will allow for a smoother ride by motorists without constant changes in the speed limit, and maintained the two lane highways in the rural areas can accommodate the 5 mph bump.

https://nebraskalegislature.gov/bills/view_bill.php?DocumentID=33960