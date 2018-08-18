Historic Midwest Theater announces 12th season line-up

The Historic Midwest Theater has announced its 12th Annual Performing Arts Season.

The season will begin Sept. 13, with The Hunt’s, a harmonic alt-folk band of seven siblings. The band includes twin sisters Jessi and Jenni and brothers Josh, Jonathan,Jordan, Justin, and Jamison, who learned to sing and play instruments and then started songwriting. While agreeing on every note and lyric can be chaotic, the synergy born from that chaos makes the band strong.

Tickets are available for purchase in the office or by calling 308-632-4311. Members are $145, non-member are $172. Single ticket prices vary based on the show, contact the box office for more info.

The Midwest is offering 2 additional packages for the upcoming season which include Family Shows and Season Extras during the upcoming season.

Non-member single ticket sales start Aug. 30, at 10 a.m.

The Midwest Theater 2018/2019 Season artist line up is as follows; and all shows are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

The Hunts – Sept 13

Gina Chavez – Oct 11

The Ten Tenors – Dec 10

Illusion Theater’s: My Ántonia – Feb 14

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra – March 8

The 5 Browns – April 9

2018/2019 Family Shows

Missoula Children’s Theater

Blackbeard the Pirate – Nov. 30, Auditions will be held Nov. 26, at 4 p.m.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.

Pinocchio – March 29, Auditions will be held March 25, at 4 p.m.

2018/2019 Season Extra Shows

CATAPULT – Feb 28

Church Basement Ladies: “Rise Up, O Men” – March 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Passing it Forward – April 24