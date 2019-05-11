Historic Saddle Club Royalty Crowned

The Historic Saddle Club Royalty Contest was held on Saturday, May 4th at the club located on West Overland in Scottsbluff. This is the first year the contest has been held since 2000.

The competition included a written test about horses, horsemanship and current events, a personal interview with impromptu questions asked by a panel of judges, a horsemanship reining pattern and congeniality.

Brittany Perlinger of Mitchell has been crowned Historic Saddle Club Queen, Kayden Singpiel, also of Mitchell will serve as Historic Saddle Club Princess and Natalie Zieler of Minatare will represent the Historic Saddle Club as Jr. Princess. Miss Congeniality, voted on by the other contestants, is Nevaeh Laeger of Minatare.

Historic Saddle Club Royalty will have many duties throughout the year including representing the Historic Saddle Club in a positive manner at all times, attending local and regional events and parades, awards presentations, posting the colors at horse shows and events held at the Historic Saddle Club and crowning incoming royalty. Winners in each category received a crown, buckle, sash, gifts donated by local sponsors.