Hit and run semi causes significant damage to Scottsbluff storage building

A building housing storage units at the west end of 36th Street in Scottsbluff suffered significant damage early Monday morning after a hit & run involving a semi-truck with a possible grain trailer.

Scottsbluff Police say surveillance video shows the truck driver attempted to turn around in the lot at the end of the street which has no outlet.

It appears from tire tracks that the semi backed the trailer into a power pole, shearing the pole off and disconnecting power to businesses in the area, including surveillance video.

Investigators believe the semi and trailer then backed into the storage units causing significant damage to the building and contents.

Police say damage is estimated to be higher than $25,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle, is asked to call Scottsbluff Police at 308-630-6261 or contact their local law enforcement agency.