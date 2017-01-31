Holcomb, Berge Win Awards at NCCA Annual Conference

Two members of the Western Nebraska Community College family won awards at the Nebraska Community College Association annual conference in Kearney, Nebraska.

Dr. Todd Holcomb, WNCC president, was named the CEO/Executive of the Year, and WNCC alum John Berge received the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Holcomb, who has been at the helm of WNCC for six years, received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.; his Master of Education in Higher Education from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas; and his Doctor of Education in Higher Education from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

Dr. Holcomb served in various administrative positions at the University of Georgia, Miami University, and Iowa State University before coming to WNCC to first serve as vice president of student services before being promoted to president in 2010.

Holcomb volunteers his time with numerous community organizations, including Northfield Retirement Communities, and has served as president for Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering, Scottsbluff Family YMCA, and Twin Cities Development.

“I am humbled by the faith the faculty, staff, and Board of Governors have in me,” said Holcomb. “I’m surrounded by great colleagues and a supportive board here at WNCC, and am truly grateful for this award.”

John Berge was awarded the NCAA Distinguished Alumni Award. Berge graduated from WNCC in 1993, and from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government. The western Nebraska native serves as general manager of North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) in Scottsbluff.

Berge has an extensive background in United States public policy, including positions with the USDA Farm Service Agency; USDA National Food and Agriculture Council; and USDA Office of the Secretary. In addition, Berge has worked for Nebraska senators Ben Nelson, Bob Kerrey, and Jim Exon.

“I have been blessed with a terrific career, and the superb level of instruction that I received at Western Nebraska Community College helped lay the foundation for that,” said Berge. “Wayne Schumacher, Roger Green, Ron Green, and Mert Davis are just some of the excellent instructors that taught me so much more than the subject matter that they were charged with. I’m grateful for their help and grateful for my time at WNCC.”

Schools participating in NCCA include: Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College, and WNCC.