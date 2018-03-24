Holcomb finalist for Florida College job

WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb is one of three finalists for the presidency of a Florida State college.

Holcomb was selected by Seminole State College of Florida’s president search committee following two days of interviews on Seminole State’s Heathrow Campus on March 21 and 22.

Holcomb told KNEB News the job is attractive because it is “a great college near his mom.”

The other finalists are Dr. Georgia Lorenz, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Santa Monica College in California and Dr. Edward Bonahue, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Santa Fe College in Florida.

Finalists will take part in two days of on-campus interviews at the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus on April 9 and 10.