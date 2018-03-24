Holy Week Services begin Monday at the Midwest Theater

For the 75th year, the Scottsbluff noon Kiwanis will be sponsoring Holy Week services during the noon hour all next week.

Kiwanian Jeri Goodman told KNEB News that each half hour service will be unique, with a lineup of great local musical guests, as well as area church pastors to present the messages.

Services are from 12:05 to 12:30 each day starting this coming Monday and running through Good Friday, March 30th.

Goodman says a free will offering goes to the local Police Emergency Fund of Cooperative Ministries, and KCMI Radio will also be broadcasting the services.