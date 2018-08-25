Homeowners urged to protect homes from wildfires

Recent wildfires highlight the dangers of fire, so forest rangers are encouraging home owners to take steps to reduce fire risks.

Mike McNeil is the district ranger for the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. He says home owners can protect their homes from fire by making it easier to defend the home from fire.

McNeil says it’s important to have a plan for what to do during a wildfire and how to evacuate your home.

Cleaning out gutters, removing flammable debris near a home and pruning plants can all help reduce the fire risk.

More information about reducing the risk of house fires is available online at www.firewise.org .