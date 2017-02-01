Honored local pilot inducted into Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame

A long-time local pilot who was honored a year and a half ago by the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority as a distinguished aviator is now a member of the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.

86 year old Keeta Thompson was inducted into the Hall of Fame last Thursday. Thompson began taking flying lessons in 1976 when she was in her mid-forties after rearing four sons. Five years later she was one of only two female transport pilots in the state.

She flew for the National Geographic Society, the Park Service, and ConAgra and became a noted flight instructor while also serving as the first woman on the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics Board.

Thompson began her professional career at Valley Airways, serving as a charter pilot and flight instructor. As a corporate pilot she flew for Mutual of Omaha, Coca Cola, Brown Bean company and Western Pathology Laboratories. She also served as President of her own company, Bluff Aero. Inc. at the Scotts Bluff County Airport. Thompson has logged 7,642 flight hours.

Thompson and Bill Heilig were also instrumental in chartering the local Experimental Aviation Association Chapter.