Hostile Planet comes to the Midwest Theater

National Geographic and Spectrum are partnering to offer a special screening of Hostile Planet at the Midwest Theater Tuesday night at 7:30pm

The episode of Hostile Planet is entitled ‘Oceans’ and will uncover a world of extraordinary extremes from crushing depths to stormy coasts and vast blue deserts to crowded reefs.

In addition to food, fun, and the featured screening, several local organizations will be recognized with check presentations including Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, the Riverside Discovery Center plus Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools.

The event is free and open to the public.