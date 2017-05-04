Housing study to be presented to area developers and contractors

A regional housing study conducted for the Western Nebraska Economic Development group will be formally presented to area contractors and developers at the Gering Civic Center this evening at 6 p.m. The study has outlined a five year plan that calls for construction of well over 700 homes in Scotts Bluff, Morrill, and Kimball counties.

Lonnie Dickson with Hanna-Keelan and Associates of Lincoln says the plan stresses the need for new construction to provide a healthy 6-8% vacancy rate to attract new labor to the region.

Dickson says the plan recommends 521 homes new homes to own and 256 rentals , and indicates there is a specific need for moderately priced homes to provide a sustainable workforce. This evening’s meeting is the first step to encourage the construction industry to fill the housing gaps cited in the study.

Dickson says the study recommends a separate Western Nebraska Housing arm of the regional economic development group that would work to gain more contractors and developers to build homes.