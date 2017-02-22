class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217370 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Howard Olsen recognized for years of service as City Attorney

BY Dave Strang | February 22, 2017
Mayor Randy Meininger presents Howard Olsen a key to the city. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Having served Scottsbluff as City Attorney since 1989, Howard P. Olsen, Jr. was honored Tuesday evening by the city council for his years of service.

Mayor Randy Meininger presented Olsen with a plaque commemorating his years of service, and then presented Olsen with a key to the city, something he says is done very rarely. Olsen said he always wondered what it felt like to get one, and that it’s very humbling.

Olsen went on to tell the council it was a privilege to represent “his city” through various past councils and city managers over the years.

Olsen’s wife Peggy was in attendance, along with his brother Steve Olsen.

Olsen announced his retirement last fall and stepped down as City Attorney effective January 1st.  Kent Haddenfeldt was appointed to replace him.

