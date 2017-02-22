Howard Olsen recognized for years of service as City Attorney

Having served Scottsbluff as City Attorney since 1989, Howard P. Olsen, Jr. was honored Tuesday evening by the city council for his years of service.

Mayor Randy Meininger presented Olsen with a plaque commemorating his years of service, and then presented Olsen with a key to the city, something he says is done very rarely. Olsen said he always wondered what it felt like to get one, and that it’s very humbling.

Olsen went on to tell the council it was a privilege to represent “his city” through various past councils and city managers over the years.

Olsen’s wife Peggy was in attendance, along with his brother Steve Olsen.

Olsen announced his retirement last fall and stepped down as City Attorney effective January 1st. Kent Haddenfeldt was appointed to replace him.