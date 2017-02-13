Hudson Lake, Blue Lake Closed to Fishing

Warmer temperatures have caused muddy road conditions and consequently the closure of the two-track pasture trails leading to two Sandhills lakes, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. They are Blue Lake in Garden County and Hudson Lake in Cherry County.

The closure likely marks the season’s end at Hudson Lake, a 160-acre private body of water 27 miles southeast of Valentine near Big Alkali Lake Wildlife Management Area. It is open to the public only for ice fishing.

The road to Blue Lake, which is near Crescent Lake Wildlife Management Area 22 miles north of Oshkosh, will be reopened when road conditions improve.

Access to both lakes is made possible because of agreements with landowners. The closures help prevent damage to the roads on private property.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging all ice anglers to use caution as warming temperatures this week are sure to take their toll on ice statewide. More information, including fishing permits and regulations, may be found at outdoornebraska.org.