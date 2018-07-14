Huge Fuel Savings on E85 at CPI Giltner

GILTNER, NE – Flex fuel vehicle drivers can save 85 cents per gallon on E85 at Cooperative Producers Inc. in Giltner (23 Railroad St.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Consumers will be limited to 30 gallons and no containers are allowed.

Complimentary hot dogs and soft drinks will be available to customers throughout the promotion. Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Corn Board and local corn growers will be on site greeting drivers, pumping fuel, and providing giveaways.

“When we choose renewable biofuels at the pump, we save money and support a homegrown fuel,” said Megan Grimes, Nebraska Ethanol Board program manager. “Nebraska-produced biofuels are cost-effective, American-made, renewable, and better for our environment.”

One in seven Nebraskans are driving a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of American Ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owner’s manual to see if they’re driving a flex fuel vehicle. The vehicle might also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or have a yellow gas cap.

American Ethanol is a clean-burning, non-toxic, renewable source of octane. Using homegrown, locally-produced ethanol reduces the levels of harmful chemicals in our fuel — and in the air we breathe.