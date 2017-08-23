Huge Powerball jackpot causes ticket sales to soar

Imagine having enough money to be more wealthy than celebrities like Celine Dion, Justin Beeber, Taylor Swift or Judge Judy.

If someone wins Wednesday night’s Powerball Jackpot, they will be in that position with the current jackpot up to $700 million, the 2nd largest in U.S. History.

Local sales have been unusually high, with retailers reporting tickets sales as much as double the normal number sold.

Northgate Ampride manager Phil Landercasper told KNEB News whenever the jackpot gets huge, they see a big boost in traffic.

Landercasper says they are seeing a lot of sales of multi-number ticket purchase for people in a group.

He says they some people have literally been purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of tickets.

The cash prize option for this Powerball is $443.3 million.

The Nebraska Lottery and KNEB remind you to please play responsibly.