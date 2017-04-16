Hundreds of kids gather to remember teen killed in crash

Friends and classmates of 17-year-old Robert Kannaird III of Mitchell showed up in full force Friday night to honor their late friend.

Hundreds gathered to fly American flags in the back of their pickups and cruise downtown Scottsbluff in remembrance of Kanniard, who lost his life following a rollover accident near Lake Minatare School on April 8.

The parking lot by the old Albertson’s was full Friday night, with a young community standing together to support Kannaird and his family. Morgan Lee, a close friend of Kannaird, was the organizer of it.

Funeral services for the 17-year-old will be held Tuesday morning at First Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff.