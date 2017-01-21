Hundreds on hand for SHS ribbon cutting ceremony and open house

It was a monumental day for Scottsbluff High School, as district officials ushered in a new era for their newly renovated school.

On Saturday morning, an official ribbon cutting ceremony took place in front of the school’s south entrance to commemorate the completion of Phase I of their $29.2 million renovation project.

Present for today’s festivities included Scottsbluff Public School District staff, the Scottsbluff School Board. Lt. Governor Mike Foley was also on hand for the celebrations, and delivered a keynote address to the public.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the public was invited to tour the high school to see the end product of 15 months of construction.

Additional public tours will be held on:

Friday, January 27th – 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 30th –7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31st – 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1st – 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 2nd – 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.