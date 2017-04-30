Hunters Helping the Hungry program continues to grow

Nebraska’s Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program continues to grow, as 2016 saw a 23 percent increase in the number of deer donated.

Established in 2012 by the Nebraska Legislature, HHH is a program that provides ground venison to Nebraskans in need. It allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating meat processors, food pantries and other charitable organizations. In 2016, a record 528 hunters participated, and Nebraskans received more than 28,000 pounds of venison.

The full report of HHH for 2016 is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission accepts cash donations to pay contracted processors and operate the program. A tax-deductible donation to support the program can be made at http://shopoutdoornebraska.ne. gov, or when purchasing hunting permits.

Learn more about the program at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact the program coordinator, Teresa Lombard, at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.