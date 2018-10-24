HuskerChat: Callahan on Martinez: ‘This is as good as you’re gonna see’ (NE vs. Bethune Cookman)

The first victory, a seller freshman quarterback and the defense receives a few more Blackshirts.

The Nebraska football team won their first game of the 2018 season against Minnesota 53 – 28 on Saturday. The Husker’s 53 points are the most points it has scored in a conference game since joining the Big Ten Conference.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was honored Monday as co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Martinez shared the honor with Purdue freshman receiver Rondale Moore.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska defense adds more Blackshirts, but one player declines the offer.

KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline break down the latest in Husker Football news:

Up Next: Nebraska will face Bethune-Cookman at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The non-conference match-up can be heard on stations of the Rural Radio Network via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

More Husker Football Coverage: