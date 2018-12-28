class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355908 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

I-80 and U.S. Highway 30 have been reopened but many roads remain snow covered

BY Associated Press/Dave Strang | December 28, 2018
Home News Regional News
I-80 and U.S. Highway 30 have been reopened but many roads remain snow covered
Photo courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

Several central and northern Nebraska highways remain covered with snow, but Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 have been reopened.

The Nebraska Transportation Department listed nearly two-thirds of the highways as partially or fully covered with snow Friday morning from a winter storm system that howled through the state Thursday. The department pulled its plows from clearing highways in parts of northeast Nebraska because visibility was so limited.

Snowfall totals varied widely, with a foot reported east of Niobrara in northern Nebraska’s Knox County. Snow is still falling in some parts of eastern Nebraska.

Several cities declared snow emergencies, and many businesses remained closed for the day. Numerous traffic accidents were reported as well.

In addition, Wheatbelt Public Power District reported that most of their customers who reported power outages Wednesday evening through Thursday had service restored by Thursday evening.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments