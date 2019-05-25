I-80 bridge work in Kimball set to begin in June

Weather permitting, bridge work will begin June 17 on I-80 over Highway 71,

Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., of Victor, Iowa has the $536,205 contract. Work will include concrete bridge deck and approach repair, bridge joint nosing installation and asphaltic concrete placement.

Traffic willbe maintained with concrete barriers that will be in place to maneuver traffic through the 14-foot width lane restriction.

Anticipated completion is October 2019. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.