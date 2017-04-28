class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232232 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

I-80 enforcement during April week nets drugs, arrests for WHP

BY Associated Press | April 28, 2017
WHP Drug Seizure (Courtesy WHP)

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it made multiple arrests
and seized more than 250 pounds of illegal drugs during a weeklong enforcement initiative along the Interstate 80 corridor this month.

The patrol says during the week of April 10-15, it deployed troopers with K-9 teams in the Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs, and Evanston areas.

The effort resulted in 21 drug related felony charges and 13 drug related misdemeanor charges being filed. Ten non-drug related felony and misdemeanor arrests were also made, including two sex offenders in violation of sex offender registry requirements.

In addition, one missing male was found and reunited with his family and one child was taken into protective custody.

The patrol also says it assisted 32 motorists in some way during the
initiative.

