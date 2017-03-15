I-80 Reconstruction Begins in Kimball/Cheyenne County

Weather permitting, the I-80 reconstruction project from Exit 22, east of Kimball to the Kimball/Cheyenne County Line is scheduled to begin on March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. Work will include concrete work, new culverts and guardrail.

The eastbound lanes will be removed and replaced with new concrete pavement and concrete shoulders. Traffic will be maintained by using the westbound lanes for head-to-head traffic through the project beginning May 1.

The ramps at Dix, Exit 29, will also be rebuilt and closed to traffic, with detours in place. Eastbound I-80 traffic will use Exit 22 at Kimball and follow signs to US-30, then east on US-30 to Dix.

Westbound I-80 will use Exit 38 at Potter and follow signs to US-30, then west on US-30 to Dix. High mast lighting will also be installed at Dix.

This work is scheduled to be completed and the new eastbound lanes open to traffic by November 4.

The following year, 2018, the westbound lanes will be reconstructed in the same manner with entire project being completed in year 2019.

Interstate Highway Construction, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado, has the $36,253,765 project.

The Department of Roads’ project manager is Jim Johnson of Gering.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through highway work zones and along detours.