I-80 Roadway Concrete Replacement Begins in Cheyenne County

BY Ryan Murphy | April 11, 2017
Weather permitting, removal and replacement of concrete on the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Sunol to west of Lodgepole, is scheduled to begin on April 24.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says wWestbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during this project.

Interstate Highway Construction, Inc., of Englewood, Colorado, will be completing this $22,967,763 project.  The project is anticipated to be completed by May 17.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through highway work zones and along detours.

