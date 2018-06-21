class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319318 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

I-80 traffic stop leads to seizure of 290 pounds of marijuana and two arrests

BY Cody Thomas | June 21, 2018
Courtesy NSP

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized 290 pounds of marijuana and other products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed an eastbound, maroon Freightliner pulling a box trailer make an improper lane change near Kearney. The semi also had a lighting defect.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the semi-trailer. A search of the vehicle revealed 284 pounds of raw marijuana, 2.5 pounds of marijuana wax, and 3.6 pounds of marijuana-infused vape tubes. The estimated street value is more than $1,000,000.

Courtesy NSP

Luis Lopez, 48, of Bakersfield, California, and Kenneth Keepes, 48, of Culver, Oregon, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

