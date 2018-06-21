I-80 traffic stop leads to seizure of 290 pounds of marijuana and two arrests

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized 290 pounds of marijuana and other products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed an eastbound, maroon Freightliner pulling a box trailer make an improper lane change near Kearney. The semi also had a lighting defect.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the semi-trailer. A search of the vehicle revealed 284 pounds of raw marijuana, 2.5 pounds of marijuana wax, and 3.6 pounds of marijuana-infused vape tubes. The estimated street value is more than $1,000,000.

Luis Lopez, 48, of Bakersfield, California, and Kenneth Keepes, 48, of Culver, Oregon, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.