I-80 Traffic Stops Yield Seizure of 218 pounds of marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people and seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana during two traffic stops on Interstate 80.

The first traffic stop occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Lincoln when a trooper observed a Ford Expedition traveling eastbound without a visible front license plate. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed the plate was completely obstructed by ice and snow. Moments later, troopers stopped an eastbound Toyota Tundra for speeding at mile marker 409.

During the traffic stops, it was determined that the two vehicles were traveling together. An NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the Expedition and a search revealed a small amount of marijuana. A search of the Tundra revealed 218 pounds of marijuana located under the bed cover. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $654,000.

The driver of the Tundra, Bill Yang, 53, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and both occupants of the Expedition, Ker Lee Yang, 31, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Megan Winstead, 25, of Owensboro, Kentucky, were all arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

All three were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.