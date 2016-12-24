Ibach: Trade missions generating benefits for Nebraska ag producers

Nebraska Ag Director Greg Ibach says the state’s trade missions to trading partners in the Far East have generated big benefits now, and should in the future.

Ibach told Nebraska Rural Radio’s Joe Gangwish the trade missions have allowed the state’s leaders to get the message out about the great products produced on Nebraska farms, and the numbers on the exports of Nebraska beef prove it is working.

Ibach says the percentage of Nebraska beef being exported from the United States has jumped from less than 4% to 18% in the last decade.

Ibach says the real possibility China could be open to U.S. beef products in the near future would be huge and open a market for Nebraska beef market that could be as big as Japan. He says it could also have a big impact on prices for feeder cattle and fed cattle almost immediately.

Ibach also says producers are optimistic about positive changes in burdensome regulations when Republican Donald Trump takes over as President .