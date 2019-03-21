Ice Cream Social to kick off Paws 4 Paws artistic fundraiser for Skipper’s Cupboard

With our slight warm-up this week, perhaps this evening is a time for you to enjoy a little ice cream for dessert and show support area artists and animals at the same time.

The Paws 4 Paws Art Show and Ice Cream social takes place tonight at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering, and Steve Morgheim with Skipper’s Cupboard tells KNEB News those who attend the event will get an eyeful of artworks by local talent. “We’ve got artists, locals as some as far away as McCook, who have offered to donate their time and paint the dogs over the next five weeks,” says Morgheim, “so when people get here, they’ll see lots of art that’s going to be on display from the artists, and they’ll see the dogs.”

About 40 poly-resin dogs will ultimately become the canvas for the artists to paint whatever vision comes to mind, and after a tour of the finished works they will be auctioned off later this year to support Skipper’s Cupboard.

Local artist Randall May will also be unveiling a recently completed painting at the event, which runs from 6:30 to 8pm. Ice cream and cake is free for those in attendance.