Ice rink has successful opening

BY Chabella Guzman | November 26, 2017
Members of the community came out for the grand opening of the Black Hills Energy Ice Rink with a ribbon cutting. From left, Scottsbluff City Mayor Randy Meininger, Chris Saucedo, Black Hills Energy, Miss Scotts Bluff County Brianna Little, Scott Borders, Black Hills Energy natural gas operations manager for western Nebraska, Jordan Hubert, Black Hills Energy, and Nathan Johnson, Scottsbluff City Manager. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

"They are enjoying the heck out of it”

- Scott Borders, Black Hills Energy natural gas operations manager for western Nebraska

The new Black Hills Ice Rink in Scottsbluff didn’t have any problem opening Saturday, Nov. 25, even as, mild temperatures didn’t even get close to freezing water.

The synthetic ice rink opened at 4:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a handful of children and grew to more, as they took advantage of the warm evening to skate.

“They are enjoying the heck out of it,” said Scott Borders, Black Hills Energy natural gas operations manager for western Nebraska.

Children test out the new ice rink at the 18th Street Park in Scottsbluff. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The rink was up last year for a while, but this year the rink will be up until March.

“We put a nice new fence around it and the Scottsbluff Public High School built a shed, where skaters will be able to rent skates,” said Jordan Dietrich, Scottsbluff City deputy public works director.

The rink will be open normal Scottsbluff City Park hours, during the day, and is free, as long as you have your own skates.

“For skate rentals, they will be available, whenever we have a group or organization here to sell the skates for a fundraiser,” Dietrich said. “Tonight, we have the Minatare Speech team, here to sell skates and raise funds for their group.”

The money for the rink came from a $25,000 grant awarded to the city by Black Hills Energy.

“I think it’s a great asset to the downtown community and that’s what Black Hills is really all about we’re here to serve the communities that serve us,” Borders said. “We have families, we live and work here and like to play here and this a great facility. We were just pleased to be part of it.”

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
