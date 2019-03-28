Icelandic budget airline WOW Air suddenly ceases operations; Scottsbluff couple affected

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents, including a Scottsbluff couple.

Christian and Stacy Bach flew into Iceland yesterday on WOW Air, but following today’s big news, they were advised to check flights with other airlines Thursday.

“A lot of companies are offering what they call ‘rescue fares’, we were not able to take advantage of that through our tour group,” explains Christian Bach. “We’ve heard that some tour groups are paying for the airline tickets, but right now we’re just paying for ours out of pocket because we need to get back. So we booked through Iceland Air to get home.”

Bach says they were saddened that their five-day vacation is being cut short, but said that Iceland is a beautiful country. He and his wife enjoyed natural marvels including geysers, waterfalls, and more along the Icelandic countryside.

They will be flying back home via Logan Airport in Boston, and fortunately have some friends in the Beantown area before their return flight to Denver.