Idaho woman indicted on federal charges following February drug bust

A 35 year old Idaho woman arrested in Chadron last month with a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine has been indicted on two federal charges that each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison

Sara Boyd is charged with conspiracy to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

Chadron Police seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana, as well as $6,700 cash and nearly 6 grams of methamphetamine when they were dispatched to the Chadron Maverik after getting a call about a woman sleeping in a vehicle next to one of the gas pumps. Officers made contact with Boyd the lone occupant and received consent to search the car.

The marijuana had an estimated street value of $500,000 and ledgers which indicated the marijuana was in route to Iowa, Ohio and Indiana.