Improvements to the Bluffs downtown area progressing

Improvements to the downtown plaza on 18th Street in Scottsbluff are progressing, according to City Manager Nathan Johnson.

Johnson told the city council the skating rink will be ready soon at its permanent location. A concrete pad is in place for the ice skating rink on the northeast corner of the 18th Street plaza and a shed where skates will be rented has been built by Scottsbluff high students. Johnson says NPPD is also providing electricity to the shed, irrigation system and lighting for the skate rink.

Johnson says landscaping has been completed in the plaza thanks to a cooperative planting project with the Nebraska Forest Service and Next Young Professionals. Landscaping is also planned around the “bulb-outs” at the downtown intersections.

Johnson says the improvements are being done in “pieces” as money is available in a tight Scottsbluff budget.